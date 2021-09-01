StockMarketWire.com - Life sciences IT services group Instem said it had acquired software company PDS Pathology Data Systems for a total enterprise value of CHF 14.25m (around £11.4 million).

The consideration would be satisfied by a combination of cash and shares in the company.

Headquartered in Switzerland with offices in the US and Japan, PDS had been a direct competitor of Instem for over 25 years.

It provided software for non-clinical study management and software and outsourced services for regulatory submissions.




Story provided by StockMarketWire.com