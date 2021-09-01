StockMarketWire.com - Ceramic tableware maker Churchill China swung to a first-half profit as its sales improved following an easing of lockdowns.

Pre-tax profit for the six months through June amounted to £0.98 million, compared to a year-on-year loss of £0.38 million. Revenue rose 21% to £23.9 million.

'We remain confident that we will make good progress against our business and financial targets in both the short and long term,' chairman Alan McWalter said.


