StockMarketWire.com - Ceramic tableware maker Churchill China swung to a first-half profit as its sales improved following an easing of lockdowns.
Pre-tax profit for the six months through June amounted to £0.98 million, compared to a year-on-year loss of £0.38 million. Revenue rose 21% to £23.9 million.
'We remain confident that we will make good progress against our business and financial targets in both the short and long term,' chairman Alan McWalter said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.