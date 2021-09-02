Interim Result
03/09/2021 Eurocell Plc (ECEL)
06/09/2021 Belvoir Group PLC (BLV)
06/09/2021 Randall & Quilter Investment Holdings LTD (RQIH)
06/09/2021 Downing Renewables & Infrastructure Trust PLC (DORE)
06/09/2021 Vector Capital PLC (VCAP)
06/09/2021 Hg Capital Trust PLC (HGT)
07/09/2021 Ted Baker PLC (TED)
07/09/2021 Michelmersh Brick Holdings PLC (MBH)
07/09/2021 Maintel Holdings PLC (MAI)
07/09/2021 Flowtech Fluidpower PLC (FLO)
07/09/2021 Gamma Communications PLC (GAMA)
07/09/2021 Fisher (James) & Sons PLC (FSJ)
07/09/2021 Parsley Box Group PLC (MEAL)
07/09/2021 Luceco PLC (LUCE)
07/09/2021 Dp Eurasia N.V. (DPEU)
07/09/2021 Boku, Inc. (BOKU)
07/09/2021 The Pebble Group PLC (PEBB)
08/09/2021 Bakkavor Group PLC (BAKK)
08/09/2021 Impact Healthcare Reit PLC (IHR)
08/09/2021 Tissue Regenix Group PLC (TRX)
08/09/2021 Inspecs Group PLC (SPEC)
08/09/2021 Pebble Beach Systems Group PLC (PEB)
09/09/2021 Secure Income Reit PLC (SIR)
09/09/2021 Jadestone Energy PLC (JSE)
09/09/2021 International Public Partnerships LD (INPP)
09/09/2021 Spire Healthcare Group PLC (SPI)
09/09/2021 Stv Group PLC (STVG)
09/09/2021 Morrison (Wm) Supermarkets PLC (MRW)
09/09/2021 Computacenter PLC (CCC)
09/09/2021 Destiny Pharma PLC (DEST)
09/09/2021 Oakley Capital Investments Ltd (OCI)
09/09/2021 Emis Group PLC (EMIS)
09/09/2021 Cairn Homes Plc (CRN)
09/09/2021 Funding Circle Holdings PLC (FCH)
09/09/2021 Burford Capital Limited (BUR)
13/09/2021 M.P. Evans Group PLC (MPE)
13/09/2021 S4 Capital PLC (SFOR)
13/09/2021 Surface Transforms PLC (SCE)
13/09/2021 Sthree PLC (STEM)
13/09/2021 Blackbird PLC (BIRD)
13/09/2021 Gaming Realms PLC (GMR)
13/09/2021 Boot (Henry) PLC (BOOT)
13/09/2021 Greencoat Renewables PLC (GRP)
14/09/2021 Tp Group PLC (TPG)
14/09/2021 Property Franchise Group PLC (The) (TPFG)
14/09/2021 Ocado Group PLC (OCDO)
14/09/2021 Ocean Outdoor Limited (OOUT)
14/09/2021 Harworth Group PLC (HWG)
14/09/2021 Portmeirion Group PLC (PMP)
14/09/2021 Cloudcall Group PLC (CALL)
14/09/2021 Tern PLC (TERN)
14/09/2021 Filta Group Holdings PLC (FLTA)
14/09/2021 Sanne Group PLC (SNN)
14/09/2021 Stm Group PLC (STM)
14/09/2021 Accesso Technology Group PLC (ACSO)
14/09/2021 (MADE)
14/09/2021 Equals Group PLC (EQLS)
15/09/2021 Surgical Innovations Group PLC (SUN)
15/09/2021 Pharos Energy PLC (PHAR)
15/09/2021 Trustpilot Group PLC (TRST)
15/09/2021 Tullow Oil PLC (TLW)
15/09/2021 Restaurant Group PLC (RTN)
15/09/2021 Keywords Studios PLC (KWS)
15/09/2021 BioPharma Credit Plc (BPCR)
15/09/2021 Epwin Group PLC (EPWN)
15/09/2021 Fevertree Drinks PLC (FEVR)
15/09/2021 Anpario PLC (ANP)
15/09/2021 Central Asia Metals PLC (CAML)
15/09/2021 Advanced Medical Solutions Group PLC (AMS)
16/09/2021 Hilton Food Group PLC (HFG)
16/09/2021 Foresight Solar Fund Limited (FSFL)
16/09/2021 Wickes Group PLC (WIX)
16/09/2021 (RTWG)
16/09/2021 Circassia Group PLC (CIR)
16/09/2021 Keystone Law Group PLC (KEYS)
16/09/2021 Regional Reit Limited (RGL)
20/09/2021 Frenkel Topping Group PLC (FEN)
20/09/2021 (SBDS)
21/09/2021 Dignity PLC (DTY)
21/09/2021 Cambridge Cognition Holdings PLC (COG)
21/09/2021 Fintel PLC (FNTL)
21/09/2021 (PBEE)
21/09/2021 M&C Saatchi PLC (SAA)
21/09/2021 Learning Technologies Group PLC (LTG)
21/09/2021 Jtc PLC (JTC)
22/09/2021 Warpaint London PLC (W7L)
22/09/2021 Pennant International Group PLC (PEN)
22/09/2021 Plant Health Care PLC (PHC)
22/09/2021 Oxford Biomedica PLC (OXB)
22/09/2021 Ecsc Group PLC (ECSC)
22/09/2021 The Mission Group PLC (TMG)
22/09/2021 Strix Group PLC (KETL)
Final Result
03/09/2021 Ashmore Group PLC (ASHM)
06/09/2021 Pci-Pal PLC (PCIP)
06/09/2021 Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC (DPH)
06/09/2021 Sylvania Platinum Limited (SLP)
07/09/2021 Mattioli Woods PLC (MTW)
07/09/2021 Alumasc Group PLC (ALU)
08/09/2021 Dunelm Group PLC (DNLM)
08/09/2021 Frontier Developments PLC (FDEV)
09/09/2021 Go-Ahead Group PLC (GOG)
09/09/2021 Genus PLC (GNS)
13/09/2021 (NCY)
13/09/2021 City Of London Investment Group PLC (CLIG)
14/09/2021 Mj Gleeson PLC (GLE)
14/09/2021 Diurnal Group PLC (DNL)
14/09/2021 Ncc Group PLC (NCC)
14/09/2021 Thinksmart Limited (TSL)
15/09/2021 (DARK)
16/09/2021 Galliford Try Holdings PLC (GFRD)
16/09/2021 Brooks Macdonald Group PLC (BRK)
16/09/2021 Duke Royalty Limited (DUKE)
16/09/2021 Clinigen Group PLC (CLIN)
16/09/2021 Kier Group PLC (KIE)
17/09/2021 Auto Trader Group PLC (AUTO)
20/09/2021 Wilmington Group PLC (WIL)
21/09/2021 Time Finance PLC (TIME)
21/09/2021 Craneware PLC (CRW)
21/09/2021 Litigation Capital Management Limited (LIT)
22/09/2021 Pz Cussons PLC (PZC)
AGM / EGM
03/09/2021 Berkeley Group Holdings (The) PLC (BKG)
06/09/2021 Creo Medical Group PLC (CREO)
06/09/2021 Gcp Student Living PLC (DIGS)
06/09/2021 Gore Street Energy Storage Fund PLC (GSF)
06/09/2021 Argo Blockchain PLC (ARB)
06/09/2021 Totally PLC (TLY)
06/09/2021 Allanfield Group PLC (ALF)
07/09/2021 Echo Energy PLC (ECHO)
07/09/2021 Smith (Ds) PLC (SMDS)
07/09/2021 Victoria PLC (VCP)
07/09/2021 Thalassa Holdings Ltd (THAL)
07/09/2021 Brickability Group PLC (BRCK)
07/09/2021 Xps Pensions Group PLC (XPS)
08/09/2021 Lansdowne Oil & Gas PLC (LOGP)
08/09/2021 Polar Capital Holdings PLC (POLR)
08/09/2021 Halfords Group PLC (HFD)
08/09/2021 Aew UK Reit PLC (AEWU)
08/09/2021 Mulberry Group PLC (MUL)
08/09/2021 Kromek Group PLC (KMK)
08/09/2021 Primorus Investments PLC (PRIM)
08/09/2021 City of London Group PLC (CIN)
08/09/2021 Tomco Energy PLC (TOM)
08/09/2021 Morses Club PLC (MCL)
08/09/2021 Yellow Cake PLC (YCA)
09/09/2021 Chelverton UK Dividend Trust PLC (SDV)
09/09/2021 Speedy Hire PLC (SDY)
09/09/2021 Redcentric PLC (RCN)
09/09/2021 Pz Cussons PLC (PZC)
09/09/2021 U And I Group PLC (UAI)
09/09/2021 Tufton Oceanic Assets Ltd (SHIP)
09/09/2021 Invesco Asia Trust PLC (IAT)
09/09/2021 Atlantis Japan Growth Fund LD (AJG)
09/09/2021 Gear4Music (Holdings) PLC (G4M)
09/09/2021 Aberdeen New India Investment Trust PLC (ANII)
09/09/2021 Fih Group PLC (FIH)
09/09/2021 Mothercare PLC (MTC)
09/09/2021 Montanaro European Smaller C. Tst PLC (MTE)
10/09/2021 Miton Global Opportunities PLC (MIGO)
10/09/2021 Goldstone Resources Limited (GRL)
10/09/2021 Victoria Oil & Gas PLC (VOG)
10/09/2021 Arena Events Group PLC (ARE)
10/09/2021 Stenprop Limited (STP)
10/09/2021 One Delta Plc Ord Shs Npv (ONE)
10/09/2021 Sumo Group PLC (SUMO)
10/09/2021 Svm UK Emerging Fund PLC (SVM)
11/09/2021 Morrison (Wm) Supermarkets PLC (MRW)
14/09/2021 Tremor International LTD (TRMR)
14/09/2021 Mercia Asset Management PLC (MERC)
14/09/2021 (JADE)
14/09/2021 Baker Steel Resources Trust Limited (BSRT)
15/09/2021 Omega Diagnostics Group PLC (ODX)
15/09/2021 Dixons Carphone PLC (DC.)
15/09/2021 Hornby PLC (HRN)
15/09/2021 Hipgnosis Songs Fund Limited (SONG)
15/09/2021 NB Private Equity Partners (NBPU)
15/09/2021 Marlowe PLC (MRL)
16/09/2021 Real Estate Credit Investments Limited (RECI)
16/09/2021 Sysgroup PLC (SYS)
16/09/2021 Eco Animal Health Group PLC (EAH)
16/09/2021 International Personal Finance PLC (IPF)
16/09/2021 Charles Stanley Group PLC (CAY)
16/09/2021 Ryanair Holdings PLC (RYA)
16/09/2021 Reneuron Group PLC (RENE)
17/09/2021 Accsys Technologies PLC (AXS)
17/09/2021 Ferrexpo PLC (FXPO)
17/09/2021 Greencoat Renewables PLC (GRP)
21/09/2021 Knights Group Holdings PLC (KGH)
21/09/2021 Appreciate Group PLC (APP)
21/09/2021 Manolete Partners PLC (MANO)
21/09/2021 Augmentum Fintech PLC (AUGM)
21/09/2021 Kin And Carta PLC (KCT)
22/09/2021 Worsley Investors Limited (WINV)
22/09/2021 Miton UK Microcap Trust PLC (MINI)
22/09/2021 Stanley Gibbons Group PLC (SGI)
22/09/2021 Seed Innovations Limited (SEED)
22/09/2021 Ilika PLC (IKA)
22/09/2021 Ig Group Holdings PLC (IGG)
22/09/2021 Studio Retail Group PLC (STU)
22/09/2021 Civitas Social Housing PLC (CSH)
Trading Statement
07/09/2021 Safestore Holdings PLC (SAFE)
08/09/2021 Halfords Group PLC (HFD)
08/09/2021 Biffa PLC (BIFF)
21/09/2021 Compass Group PLC (CPG)
Ex-Dividend
03/09/2021 Newriver Reit PLC (NRR)
03/09/2021 Moneysupermarket.Com Group PLC (MONY)
03/09/2021 Next PLC (NXT)
03/09/2021 Phoenix Group Holdings PLC (PHNX)
03/09/2021 Severfield PLC (SFR)
03/09/2021 Prs Reit (The) PLC (PRSR)
03/09/2021 Lancashire Holdings Limited (LRE)
03/09/2021 Iomart Group PLC (IOM)
03/09/2021 Direct Line Insurance Group PLC (DLG)
03/09/2021 Cranswick PLC (CWK)
03/09/2021 Man Group PLC (EMG)
03/09/2021 Fdm Group (Holdings) PLC (FDM)
03/09/2021 Inchcape PLC (INCH)
03/09/2021 Avon Protection PLC (AVON)
