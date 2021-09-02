Interim Result
02/09/2021 The Gym Group PLC (GYM)
02/09/2021 Inspired PLC (INSE)
02/09/2021 Gulf Keystone Petroleum (GKP)
02/09/2021 Gem Diamonds Limited (GEMD)
02/09/2021 Downing Renewables & Infrastructure Trust PLC (DORE)
02/09/2021 Camellia PLC (CAM)
Final Result
02/09/2021 Wentworth Resources PLC (WEN)
AGM / EGM
02/09/2021 Wameja Limited (WJA)
02/09/2021 Safestay PLC (SSTY)
02/09/2021 Cloudcoco Group PLC (CLCO)
02/09/2021 Carclo PLC (CAR)
02/09/2021 Blue Planet Investment Trust PLC (BLP)
Ex-Dividend
02/09/2021 Miton UK Microcap Trust PLC (MINI)
02/09/2021 Pagegroup PLC (PAGE)
02/09/2021 Londonmetric Property PLC (LMP)
02/09/2021 Jlen Environmental Assets Group Limited (JLEN)
02/09/2021 Jpmorgan American Investment Trust PLC (JAM)
02/09/2021 Jupiter Emerging & Frontier Income Trust PLC (JEFI)
02/09/2021 Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust PLC (PMGR)
02/09/2021 Pennon Group PLC (PNN)
02/09/2021 Savills PLC (SVS)
02/09/2021 Utilico Emerging Markets Trust PLC (UEM)
02/09/2021 Robert Walters PLC (RWA)
02/09/2021 Redde Northgate PLC (REDD)
02/09/2021 Quilter PLC (QLT)
02/09/2021 Rathbone Brothers PLC (RAT)
02/09/2021 International Personal Finance PLC (IPF)
02/09/2021 Henderson Diversified Income Trust PLC (HDIV)
02/09/2021 Alliance Trust PLC (ATST)
02/09/2021 Bmo Capital & Income Investment Trust PLC (BCI)
02/09/2021 Aberdeen Standard European Logistics Income PLC (ASLI)
02/09/2021 Aberdeen Standard Equity Income Trust PLC (ASEI)
02/09/2021 Atlantis Japan Growth Fund LD (AJG)
02/09/2021 Antofagasta PLC (ANTO)
02/09/2021 Bhp Group PLC (BHP)
02/09/2021 Centamin PLC (CEY)
02/09/2021 Genuit Group PLC (GEN)
02/09/2021 Glencore PLC (GLEN)
02/09/2021 Diversified Gas & Oil PLC (DGOC)
02/09/2021 Convatec Group PLC (CTEC)
02/09/2021 Clarkson PLC (CKN)
02/09/2021 Creightons PLC (CRL)
02/09/2021 Admiral Group PLC (ADM)
