StockMarketWire.com - Engineering firm Melrose Resources reported a 5.6% year-on-year increase in adjusted revenue to £3.83 billion for the six months to 30 June 2021.
Adjusted profit after tax swung from a £80 million loss in 2020 to a £109 million profit. Free cash flow came in at £75 million.
The company said it was 'trading ahead of expectations, with better profit margins, better earnings per share and significantly lower net debt'.
On a statutory basis the company reported a narrowed pre-tax loss of £256 million, down from £720 million.
Melrose reported that all businesses improved their adjusted operating margin in the Period compared to 2020 full year: Aerospace by +2.9 percentage points; Automotive by +4.0 percentage points; Powder Metallurgy by +6.9 percentage points; and Ergotron by +0.8 percentage points.
Automotive and Powder Metallurgy are ahead of plan on their restructuring projects.
Net debt was down from £3.4 billion to £300 million although the company reported that an imminent return of capital to shareholders would lift this number to £1.03 billion.
Chairman Justin Dowley commented: 'We have scope on our balance sheet to return more money to shareholders next year and we are excited by the upcoming possibilities.'
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.