StockMarketWire.com - BHP has announced the appointment of KPMG alumni Michelle Hinchliffe to the BHP board as an independent non-executive director with effect from 1 March 2022.
Hinchliffe will also become a member of the Risk and Audit Committee effective 1 March 2022.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
