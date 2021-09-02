StockMarketWire.com - A trading update saw trading platform CMC Markets warn on profit as it revealed lower trading activity and saw client income retention dip below its targeted level of 80%.

A previous operating income forecast of in excess of £330 million for the year to 31 March 2022 has been revised down to between £250 million and £280 million with costs also tracking higher.




Story provided by StockMarketWire.com