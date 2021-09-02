StockMarketWire.com - Budget airline Jet2 reported that since 19 July when fully vaccinated UK holidaymakers have been able to travel without quarantine to amber list destinations it has seen a programme at around 55% of pre-Covid summer 2019 capacity.
Chairman Philip Meeson added that while the short-term uncertainty created by the three weekly review of the traffic light system means customers are booking much closer to departure Jet2 has 'generated positive financial contribution from the flying to date, supported by our quick to market, flexible operating model'.
Meeson said Jet2 continued to see slower momentum for Winter 21/22 bookings which are behind on-sale seat capacity and therefore pricing would need to remain 'enticing'.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
