StockMarketWire.com - Sportswear chain JD Sports Fashion has seen its acquisition of Footasylum provisionally prohibited again by the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA).
The case had gone back to the CMA in March 2021 after the original prohibition on the deal was quashed at a tribunal.
Peter Cowgill, executive chairman of JD Sports, commented:
'We have made compelling submissions on the committed positioning of the global brands towards Direct to Consumer and the consequent impact on an extremely competitive marketplace.
'I am perplexed and again disappointed that these have been rejected. I am not sure what further evidence the CMA needs to appreciate the extent of this dynamic change which has been substantially accelerated by Covid-19.'
