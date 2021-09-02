StockMarketWire.com - Coca-Cola bottling firm Coca-Cola Europacific Partners reported that for the six-month period ended July 2 pre-tax profit was €455 million ($538.8 million), compared with a profit of €211 million for the first half of 2020.
Revenue for the period rose to €5.92 billion from €4.84 billion the year before, it said.
CEO Damian Gammell commented: 'Whilst we are reassured by the pace of recovery and are cautiously optimistic, our strong H1 performance and full-year guidance for 2021 demonstrate our confidence in the future of our business.'
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
