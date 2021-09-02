StockMarketWire.com - Gym operator The Gym Group reported a 'rapid recovery' in membership numbers as it reopened sites in the wake of enforced closures earlier this year.
It came as the company, which operates 190 discount gyms across the UK, posted a £28.4 million pre-tax loss for the six months to 30 June.
The firm saw its losses more or less static after revenue slumped by 21.4% to £29.3 million year-on-year.
Membership numbers hit 730,000 as at 30 June up from 547,000 at the end of February but down on pre-Covid levels of 794,000.
The group outlined plans to open 40 new sites in the 18 months to December 2022 of which three have opened in July and August.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
