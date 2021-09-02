StockMarketWire.com - Plastics business Carclo reported an encouraging start to the financial year running to 31 March 2022 with trading ahead of management's expectations.
Cash generation has also continued to be good in the first four months of FY22 and ahead of the prior year, with net debt as at 31 July 2021 of £28.4 milllion and net debt excluding lease liabilities of £21.8 million.
Carclo plans to announce its interim results for the six months to 30 September 2021 in November 2021.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
