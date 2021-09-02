StockMarketWire.com - Specialist engineer Mpac reported a 69% increase in order intake to £51.7 million in the six months to 30 June with full year results expected to beat expectations.
Group revenue hit £44.2 million from £36.8 million a year earlier with 25% growth in original equipment revenue and continued progression in service revenues
Underlying pre-tax profit before tax nearly doubled to £4.7 million from £2.5 million in 2020.
Tony Steels, chief executive, commented: 'I am really pleased with the performance of the business in the first half of 2021. The strong momentum from H2 2020 has carried into 2021 with original equipment order intake up significantly.'
