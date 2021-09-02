StockMarketWire.com - A late dart higher saw the FTSE 100 close Thursday up 0.26% at 7,168.55 taking its cue from a strong start on Wall Street where the S&P 500 up 0.4% to 4,541.62 by 4.30pm UK time.
Housebuilder Barratt Developments saw pre-tax profit for the 12 months to 30 June advance 65.1% to £812.2 million as it rebounded strongly from the pandemic.
However, amid a drop in net private reservations per outlet, the shares fell 2% to 728p.
Engineering firm Melrose gained 4.1% to 179p as it reported a 5.6% year-on-year increase in adjusted revenue to £3.83 billion for the six months to 30 June 2021.
Adjusted profit after tax swung from a £80 million loss in 2020 to a £109 million profit. Free cash flow came in at £75 million.
The company said it was 'trading ahead of expectations, with better profit margins, better earnings per share and significantly lower net debt'.
A trading update saw trading platform CMC Markets warn on profit as it revealed lower trading activity and saw client income retention dip below its targeted level of 80%.
A previous operating income forecast of in excess of £330 million for the year to 31 March 2022 has been revised down to between £250 million and £280 million with costs also tracking higher. The shares slumped 26% to 311p.
Sportswear chain JD Sports Fashion has seen its acquisition of Footasylum provisionally prohibited again by the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA). The shares were flat in response at £10.42.
Budget airline Jet2 dipped 0.2% to £11.91 as it reported that since 19 July when fully vaccinated UK holidaymakers have been able to travel without quarantine to amber list destinations it has seen a programme at around 55% of pre-Covid summer 2019 capacity.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.