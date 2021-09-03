CA
08/09/2021 15:00 Ivey purchasing managers index
CH
07/09/2021 06:45 unemployment
07/09/2021 08:00 SNB foreign currency reserves
CN
09/09/2021 04:00 CPI
09/09/2021 04:00 PPI
DE
06/09/2021 07:00 manufacturing turnover
06/09/2021 07:00 manufacturing orders
07/09/2021 07:00 industrial production index
07/09/2021 10:00 ZEW indicator
09/09/2021 07:00 foreign trade
ES
08/09/2021 08:00 housing price index
EU
07/09/2021 10:00 GDP
09/09/2021 12:45 ECB interest rate decision
09/09/2021 13:30 press conference with ECB President Christine Lagarde
FR
08/09/2021 07:45 balance of payments
08/09/2021 07:45 foreign trade
09/09/2021 11:00 OECD harmonised unemployment rates
IE
09/09/2021 11:00 CPI
IT
08/09/2021 09:00 retail sales
JP
08/09/2021 00:50 bank lending
08/09/2021 00:50 GDP
08/09/2021 00:50 balance of payments
09/09/2021 07:00 preliminary machine tool orders
UK
06/09/2021 09:00 SMMT registration figures
06/09/2021 09:30 construction PMI
07/09/2021 00:01 BRC-KPMG retail sales monitor
07/09/2021 07:00 Halifax house price index
US
07/09/2021 15:00 quarterly financial report - manufacturing
07/09/2021 15:00 quarterly financial report - retail trade
08/09/2021 12:00 MBA weekly mortgage applications survey
08/09/2021 19:00 Beige Book
08/09/2021 20:00 consumer credit
08/09/2021 21:30 API weekly statistical bulletin
09/09/2021 13:30 jobless claims
09/09/2021 15:30 EIA weekly natural gas storage report
09/09/2021 16:00 EIA weekly petroleum status report
