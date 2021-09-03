StockMarketWire.com - Emerging markets focused asset manager Ashmore saw assets under management increase 13% to $94.4 billion in the 12 months to 30 June 2021.
This reflected investment performance of $9.6 billion and net inflows of $1.2 billion.
However, adjusted net revenue fell 9% to £296.6 million which the company said reflected its 'stage in the recovery cycle and impact of mix effects on net fee management fee margin'.
Adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) fell 12% to £195.7 million although pre-tax profit was up 28% to £282.5 million and earnings per share increased 33% to 34.2p.
The company proposed a final dividend of 12.1p per share, taking total dividends for the year to 16.9p. This was flat on the previous year's level.
CEO Mark Coombs commented: 'As vaccination rates increase across the world and governments ease social restrictions, economic activity is picking up and reinforcing the emerging markets growth premium, and hawkish central banks in many emerging countries are acting to contain inflation.
'This environment provides attractive opportunities for investors to increase allocations with heavily discounted equity valuations in Emerging Markets and high real yields compared with the negative rates in Developed Markets.
'Against this positive backdrop, Ashmore's investment performance track record positions the firm well to capitalise on the significant opportunities available across the diversified emerging markets.'
