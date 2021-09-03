StockMarketWire.com - Engineering firm Weir's chairman Charles Berry will retire following the 2022 AGM, having completed his full nine-year term with the board.

The board has announced the appointment of Barbara Jeremiah as chair-designate, with immediate effect. Jeremiah will succeed Berry as chair at the conclusion of the Company's AGM, currently scheduled for April 2022.

Jeremiah has been Weir's senior independent director since 2020, having joined the Board in 2017.

Her previous experience includes more than 30 years with Alcoa, the global aluminium producer, where she was executive vice president, corporate development and chairman's counsel.


Story provided by StockMarketWire.com