StockMarketWire.com - Private healthcare services firm Mediclinic's Southern Africa division has entered into an agreement with Energy Exchange of Southern Africa to procure renewable electricity.

Mediclinic has set a target to become carbon neutral by 2030. Procuring renewable energy, specifically electricity, forms part of this strategy.

Mediclinic Southern Africa has agreed to acquire electricity through Energy Exchange, a platform where independent power producers in South Africa can sell renewable energy.


Story provided by StockMarketWire.com