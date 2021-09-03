StockMarketWire.com - Private healthcare services firm Mediclinic's Southern Africa division has entered into an agreement with Energy Exchange of Southern Africa to procure renewable electricity.
Mediclinic has set a target to become carbon neutral by 2030. Procuring renewable energy, specifically electricity, forms part of this strategy.
Mediclinic Southern Africa has agreed to acquire electricity through Energy Exchange, a platform where independent power producers in South Africa can sell renewable energy.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
