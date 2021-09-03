StockMarketWire.com - Housebuilder and regeneration firm Vistry has unveiled initial details of a strategy to reduce its carbon emissions.

This includes being Zero Carbon 'Ready' by 2025. This will be the Future Homes Standard of 75-80% reduction in carbon emission (from 2013 Part L baseline).

Having Net Zero Carbon Homes (in-use) by 2030: The designed carbon emission rate is 'zero' for regulated energy with grid decarbonisation for unregulated energy.

Net Zero Carbon Homes (Construction) from 2040: Carbon emissions associated with building homes are zero, including the emissions from the building's products and construction operations.


