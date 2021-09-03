StockMarketWire.com - The Mercantile Investment Trust plc announces that it has raised an additional £150 million of long-term debt through the issue of three fixed rate, senior unsecured privately placed notes.
The notes, which will be funded on 8th September 2021, are:
- £55 million maturing in 2041 with a fixed coupon of 1.98%;
- £50 million maturing in 2051 with a fixed coupon of 2.05%; and
- £45 million maturing in 2061 with a fixed coupon of 1.77%.
The net proceeds from the Notes will be used to repay the Company's short-term indebtedness of £80 million.
The balance of the proceeds will be available to be invested as and when attractive opportunities arise. The company's short-term debt facility will remain available providing further investment flexibility.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.