StockMarketWire.com - The board of technology solutions firm Watchstone Group maintained its opposition to a 38p final bid from investment firm Polygon for the business.
The directors believe that the final offer still significantly undervalues Watchstone and its prospects, both in respect of the lack of premium to the current share price and the underlying value of the group's assets.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.