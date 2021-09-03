StockMarketWire.com - UK multi-let industrial (MLI) property firm Stenprop announced it had completed the £55 million sale of its Trafalgar Court office building in Guernsey to US real estate investment trust Global Net Lease.
The sale further progresses Stenprop's strategy to become a 100% UK MLI business by March 2022, increasing its MLI portfolio from 83% to 92% of its total portfolio based on asset valuations as at 31 March 2021.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.