StockMarketWire.com - UK multi-let industrial (MLI) property firm Stenprop announced it had completed the £55 million sale of its Trafalgar Court office building in Guernsey to US real estate investment trust Global Net Lease.

The sale further progresses Stenprop's strategy to become a 100% UK MLI business by March 2022, increasing its MLI portfolio from 83% to 92% of its total portfolio based on asset valuations as at 31 March 2021.


