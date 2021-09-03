StockMarketWire.com - Mattioli Woods , the specialist wealth and asset management business, has announced a revised date for the publication of its full year results for the year ended 31 May 2021 of 21 September 2021.
The company reported that following the trading update announced on 6 July 2021, in the first two months of the new financial year it has seen positive momentum continue to build, with greater client activity and increasing inflows.
The board expects the group to secure further organic growth this year, while continuing to progress its acquisition and integration strategy.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
