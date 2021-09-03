StockMarketWire.com - The Sage Group will commence a further share buyback programme of up to £300 million, following completion of the £300 million programme announced on 4 March 2021.
The new buyback programme will run from 6 September 2021, and is expected to end no later than 24 January 2022.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
