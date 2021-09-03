StockMarketWire.com - PVC building products firm Eurocell announced an 80% increase in revenue to £168.1 million in the six months to 30 June 2021, helping it swing from a pre-tax loss of £16.5 million in 2020 to a pre-tax profit of £14.2 million.
The company also upped its full year guidance and reinstated dividend payments with a 3.2p per share payout.
Chief executive Mark Kelly said: 'We entered 2021 well placed to take advantage of the continued recovery in our markets and we have delivered strong financial results for H1.
'Trading performance in July and August has continued to be robust. With the industry close to capacity and lead times growing, we are becoming more confident that these market conditions will continue for the foreseeable future.
'Reflecting these factors, and notwithstanding very tight supply chains, labour and transport availability, the Board is now again raising its expectations for the full year.'
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
