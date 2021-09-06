StockMarketWire.com - IT investment group HgCapital Trust posted a positive first-half performance that beat its benchmark.
The company's net asset value total return per share for the six months through June jumped 21% to 373.4p.
The FTSE All-Share Index rose 11% over the same time period.
For the year through August, the company's NAV total return per share also was 21%, beating a 15% rise in the benchmark.
'Despite the uniquely challenging circumstances we have all faced during the Covid-19 pandemic over the last 18 months, I am pleased to report to you that HGT and its underlying investments continued to perform very well in the first half of 2021,' chairman Jim Strang said.
'HGT's strategy of investing in software and services businesses with strong growth prospects and highly resilient business models has helped maintain the strong momentum observed throughout the last full financial year.'
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
