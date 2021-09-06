StockMarketWire.com - Payments group PCI-PAL posted a full-year loss after rising revenue was offset by investment spending and currency headwinds.
Pre-tax losses for the year through June amounted to £4.19 million, compared to year-on-year losses of £4.35 million.
Revenue jumped 67% to £7.36 million and the company said the losses were in line with its expectations.
'We have taken another sizeable step forward in the 2021 financial year,' chief executive James Barham said.
'Our advanced cloud capabilities have allowed us to continue to grow our customer reach through our expanding partner eco-system, serving customers not only in our primary geographic focus areas, but across the world.'
PCI-PAL said it had made a 'strong' start to the new financial year, with new annual contract value in line with expectations.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
