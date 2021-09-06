StockMarketWire.com - Property investor City of London said it had agreed to sell its Milton Homes unit to Max Barney Investments for £9.3 million.
City of London said the proceeds would contribute to the regulatory capital of its subsidiary Recognise Bank.
'This sale is in line with the company's approach to develop a new UK SME bank,' it said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
