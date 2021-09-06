StockMarketWire.com - Rental property and student accommodation developer Watkin Jones said the majority of its developments for delivery in the current financial year were completed.
So far in the second half, the company had completed and handed over 857 build-to-rent apartments, from four developments in Reading, Stratford, Sutton and Wembley.
It also had completed 2,071 purpose-built student accommodation beds, from five developments, in Bristol, Cranfield, Edinburgh, Leicester and Sheffield.
All remaining developments for the year were on track for completion in September.
Watkin Jones also said that institutional demand across asset classes was driving forward sales, was achieving planning consents across its portfolio and had added to its development pipeline.
'Since our interim results we have continued to make good progress across the business,' chief executive Richard Simpson said.
'Our delivery teams have performed strongly, with the majority of our developments for delivery in the current financial year already completed.'
'We have been active in acquiring high quality sites, securing planning and also forward selling to a broadening range of institutional investors, enhancing our development pipeline.'
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
