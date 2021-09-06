StockMarketWire.com - Property franchise and financial services group Belvoir upped its interim dividend on the back of a 51% rise in first-half profit.
Pre-tax profit for the six months through June increased to £4.8 million, up from £3.2 million year-one-year, as revenue rose 41% to £13.8 million.
Belvoir declared an interim dividend of 4p per share, up from from 3.4p year-on-year.
'I am delighted to report another half year of both strategic and trading growth, having bought and integrated the Nicholas Humphreys network and increased revenue and profitability from the underlying business,' chief executive Dorian Gonsalves said.
'Having reported profitability considerably ahead of our start-of-year expectations, and given the group's further investment in earnings-enhancing businesses ... and high activity levels within all areas of our business at the start of the second half, the board is confident of achieving a strong trading performance for the full year.'
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
