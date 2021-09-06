StockMarketWire.com - Advanced materials group Haydale Graphene said it had signed a non-binding agreement with Viritech for the development of hydrogen power technologies.
Viritech was developing technologies to deliver advanced hydrogen powertrain solutions for the automotive, aerospace, marine and distributed power industries.
Under the memorandum of understanding, Haydale would provide Viritech with consulting engineering support services, including pressure vessel design, structural analysis, and material science analysis.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
