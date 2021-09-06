StockMarketWire.com - Oil company Zenith Energy said workover activities had commenced on a well in the Robbana concession, onshore Tunisia.
The Robbana-1 well had produced at a stabilised rate of about 20 barrels of oil per day, with the last well intervention having taken place in 2012.
'In the event of a successful workover, the company is targeting to achieve an increased stabilised production rate of approximately 60-80 bopd,' Zenith said.
The workover of ROB-1 was expected to be completed in about 25 days.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
