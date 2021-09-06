StockMarketWire.com - Healthcare services provider Totally said it was trading 'strongly', in line with market expectations, and that 'long Covid' cases presented a growth opportunity for the company.

Totally's current cash position was around £14.7 million as at 31 August 2021, with no debt financing, it said in a trading update for its annual general meeting.

Totally said its planned care and insourcing divisions had resumed all services, while the urgent care division had recently secured two new tenders.

'Recently published data by NHS England on waiting lists and new service opportunities to support the management of 'long Covid' present further opportunities for organic growth across the business,' it said.

'Meanwhile, the group's strong cash balance leaves it well-positioned for acquisition opportunities that fall in line with its stated strategy.'


Story provided by StockMarketWire.com