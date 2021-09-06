StockMarketWire.com - Healthcare services provider Totally said it was trading 'strongly', in line with market expectations, and that 'long Covid' cases presented a growth opportunity for the company.
Totally's current cash position was around £14.7 million as at 31 August 2021, with no debt financing, it said in a trading update for its annual general meeting.
Totally said its planned care and insourcing divisions had resumed all services, while the urgent care division had recently secured two new tenders.
'Recently published data by NHS England on waiting lists and new service opportunities to support the management of 'long Covid' present further opportunities for organic growth across the business,' it said.
'Meanwhile, the group's strong cash balance leaves it well-positioned for acquisition opportunities that fall in line with its stated strategy.'
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.