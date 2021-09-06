StockMarketWire.com - Commercial lender Vector Capital posted a modest rise in first-half profit after it grew its loan book.
Pre-tax profit for the six months through June nudged up to £1.30 million, from £1.26 million, as revenue climbed 16% to £2.5 million.
The company's loan book grew 24% to £40.6 million. It declared an interim dividend of 0.95p per share.
'Vector Capital's first half performance has been strong,' chief executive Agam Jain said.
'We have continued to make excellent progress against our strategy and we are well placed to capitalise on the healthy property market and demand for our loans.'
'Reflecting our performance and the confidence we have in the business, we are declaring an interim dividend of 0.95p per share.'
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
