Marketing group CentralNic said it had appointed Carsten Sjoerup to the new role of chief technology and product officer.

Sjoerup joining CentralNic from GoDaddy, where he was chief information officer.

'This newly created role is an important step in CentralNic's roadmap to becoming a world leading online services provider,' the company said.

'This role will lead the integration of our technology and product teams across all our brands, with a focus on our technical expertise and new product launches.'

'This will allow us to deliver the best developed and curated choice of products to our customers.'

