StockMarketWire.com - African tin miner AfriTin Mining said preliminary results from lithium beneficiation test work indicated substantial upgrade potential for its reserves.
The company, which owns the Uis tin mine in Namibia, also said a tantalum by-product development was progressing to pilot processing design phase.
In addition, it said it was initiating an 8,000 metre lithium and tantalum exploration drilling programme, to be conducted over the next 12 months.
'AfriTin has displayed its ability to bring mineral deposits into production by declaring an ore reserve for tin and bringing the Phase 1 pilot plant into operational profitability at our flagship Uis mine,' chief executive Anthony Viljoen said.
'The metallurgical test work and exploration programmes being announced today have been designed to increase the confidence levels of lithium and tantalum by-product potential and move towards the realisation of additional revenue streams.'
'We are excited about the opportunity to diversify and consolidate our tech-metal exposure.'
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.