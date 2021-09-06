StockMarketWire.com - Gold miner Shanta Gold reported positive drilling results for its West Kenya project in Kenya.

Highlights included intersecting 3.9 metres at 63.8 grams per tonne of gold in proximity to another prospective hole announced in August.

'We are delighted with our second set of results from phase-two drilling at West Kenya,' chief executive Eric Zurrin said.

'We are almost halfway through our total planned infill drilling programme at West Kenya for 2021 with a resource update due to be released later this month.'


