StockMarketWire.com - Gold miner Shanta Gold reported positive drilling results for its West Kenya project in Kenya.
Highlights included intersecting 3.9 metres at 63.8 grams per tonne of gold in proximity to another prospective hole announced in August.
'We are delighted with our second set of results from phase-two drilling at West Kenya,' chief executive Eric Zurrin said.
'We are almost halfway through our total planned infill drilling programme at West Kenya for 2021 with a resource update due to be released later this month.'
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.