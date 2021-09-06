StockMarketWire.com - Energy storage and clean fuel company ITM Power said it had made seven senior appointments, resulting from its programme to bolster its electrolysis equipment manufacturing business.
The positions included an operations director, which had gone to former Kostal UK managing director Martin Clay.
The other roles included company secretary, capital markets adviser, investor relations head, project risk manager, head of marketing and head of grant partnership funding.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
