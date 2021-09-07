CA
08/09/2021 15:00 Bank of Canada interest rate announcement
08/09/2021 15:00 Ivey purchasing managers index
ES
08/09/2021 08:00 housing price index
FR
08/09/2021 07:45 balance of payments
08/09/2021 07:45 foreign trade
IT
08/09/2021 09:00 retail sales
JP
08/09/2021 00:50 GDP
08/09/2021 00:50 bank lending
08/09/2021 00:50 balance of payments
US
08/09/2021 12:00 MBA weekly mortgage applications survey
08/09/2021 19:00 Beige Book
08/09/2021 20:00 consumer credit
08/09/2021 21:30 API weekly statistical bulletin
