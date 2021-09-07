StockMarketWire.com - Food packaging company Hilton Food said it had acquire the remaining 50% of joint venture partner Dalco Food, for an undisclosed sum.
Declo Food, based in Oss, the Netherlands, was a vegan and vegetarian product manufacturer of which Hilton Food bought a 50% stake in 2019..
'The acquisition of Dalco is in-line with Hilton's strategy to further diversify and strengthen its protein offering within the fast-growing and attractive vegan and vegetarian market,' the company said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
