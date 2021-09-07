StockMarketWire.com - Healthcare real estate investor Primary Health Properties said it had acquired a medical centre in Cardiff for £4.5 million.
The deal involved buying Sarak, whose sole asset was the Crwys Medical Centre in Cathays, Cardiff.
Of the sale price, about £1 million would be satisfied by the issue of new Primary Health Properties shares.
The acquisition increases the company's portfolio to a total of 516 assets, of which 19 were in Ireland, with a contracted rent roll of over £138 million.
