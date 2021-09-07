StockMarketWire.com - Gambling company 888 said its Sports Illustrated wagering experience, SI Sportsbook, had launched in Colorado.

SI Sportsbook combined 888's technology with Sports Illustrated's brand to offer an in-play betting market.

'Following its launch in Colorado, 888 is currently working to launch the SI Sportsbook in several other states,' the company said.


