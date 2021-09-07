StockMarketWire.com - Safety asset investor Marlowe said it had acquired environmental safety testing and consultancy services group Santia for up to £4.5 million.

Cardiff-based Santia employs about 120 staff and Marlow said the deal provided attractive synergies with its water & air hygiene platform WCS.

The acquisition sum included an initial £4.3 million and subsequent deferred consideration of £0.2 million, subject to achievement of integration objectives.


Story provided by StockMarketWire.com