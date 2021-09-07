StockMarketWire.com - Safety asset investor Marlowe said it had acquired environmental safety testing and consultancy services group Santia for up to £4.5 million.
Cardiff-based Santia employs about 120 staff and Marlow said the deal provided attractive synergies with its water & air hygiene platform WCS.
The acquisition sum included an initial £4.3 million and subsequent deferred consideration of £0.2 million, subject to achievement of integration objectives.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.