StockMarketWire.com - Specialist brick manufacturer Michelmersh Brick posted a rise in first-half profit as the construction industry bounced back following an easing of lockdowns.
The company also reinstated its dividend and forecast a modest earnings beat for the full year.
Pre-tax profit for the six months through June increased to £5.0 million, up from £2.0 million year-on-year and £4.0 million in the first half of 2019.
Michelmersh Brick reinstated its interim dividend at 1.15p per share.
'With our strong order book and with demand from our customers expected to continue, the board expects to be modestly ahead of the current financial year expectations and remains confident in the strategic outlook of the business,' chairman Martin Warner said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
