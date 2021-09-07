StockMarketWire.com - Flooring group Victoria said its year-to-date revenue was up about 70% as consumers continued to invest in their homes and commercial demand for flooring returns.
The company also said that revenue was up around 50% on a like-for-like basis, excluding the impact of acquisitions, and more than 50% ahead of the same period in 2019.
'This is despite the extended and ongoing lockdowns in Australia, that have materially affected sales in that division, which normally makes up 15% of group revenues,' it said in an AGM trading update.
Inflationary pressures on raw materials experienced earlier in the year had abated somewhat, although the company said it took prompt action at the time to broadly maintain operating margins.
