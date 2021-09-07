StockMarketWire.com - Online gaming content group Gaming Realms said its Slingo bingo and slots offering had gone live in Pennsylvania.
The company had recently obtained an interactive gaming manufacturer licence for the US state.
The game was launched with operator BetMGM, with more games scheduled to follow shortly.
Gaming Realms said it also would go live with operator Rush Street Interactive in Pennsylvania imminently.
It added that it had agreements with a number of other operators to go live with its Slingo Originals content.
'The group will shortly commence the process of obtaining an Ontario iGaming licence,' Gaming Realms said.
'Ontario, Canada, has announced its intention to become a regulated iGaming market which is expected to be larger than any of the regulated US states which currently allow iGaming.'
