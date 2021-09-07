StockMarketWire.com - Investment company Kazera Global said it had signed a sales agreement with a Chinese group for tantalum produced from its mine in the Tantalite Valley in Namibia.
A three-year offtake contract, through to 31 December 2024, had been entered into with Jiujiang Jinxin Nonferrous Metals.
A test sample assay has already been approved by the customer and airfreighted to China for factory testing.
Jinxin had also expressed an interest in becoming involved in the company's development of its lithium deposit.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.