CA
10/09/2021 13:30 industrial capacity utilization rates
10/09/2021 13:30 labour force survey
14/09/2021 13:30 monthly survey of manufacturing
CH
14/09/2021 07:30 import price index
14/09/2021 07:30 PPI
CN
09/09/2021 04:00 PPI
09/09/2021 04:00 CPI
DE
09/09/2021 07:00 foreign trade
10/09/2021 07:00 CPI
ES
10/09/2021 08:00 industrial production
14/09/2021 08:00 CPI
EU
09/09/2021 12:45 ECB interest rate decision
09/09/2021 13:30 press conference with ECB President Christine Lagarde
FR
09/09/2021 11:00 OECD harmonised unemployment rates
10/09/2021 07:45 industrial production
14/09/2021 09:00 IEA oil market report
14/09/2021 11:00 OECD composite leading indicators
IE
09/09/2021 11:00 CPI
10/09/2021 11:00 industrial production
14/09/2021 11:00 labour force survey
IT
10/09/2021 09:00 industrial production
13/09/2021 09:00 labour cost index
JP
09/09/2021 07:00 preliminary machine tool orders
13/09/2021 00:50 business outlook survey
13/09/2021 00:50 corporate goods price index
14/09/2021 05:30 revised industrial production
UK
10/09/2021 07:00 trade
10/09/2021 07:00 monthly GDP estimate
10/09/2021 07:00 index of production
10/09/2021 07:00 index of services
10/09/2021 12:30 NIESR monthly GDP tracker
14/09/2021 07:00 unemployment
US
09/09/2021 13:30 jobless claims
09/09/2021 15:30 EIA weekly natural gas storage report
09/09/2021 16:00 EIA weekly petroleum status report
10/09/2021 13:30 PPI
10/09/2021 15:00 trade
13/09/2021 19:00 monthly treasury statement
14/09/2021 11:00 NFIB index of small business optimism
14/09/2021 13:30 CPI
14/09/2021 21:30 API weekly statistical bulletin
