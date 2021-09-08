StockMarketWire.com -

CN

09/09/2021 04:00 PPI
09/09/2021 04:00 CPI


DE

09/09/2021 07:00 foreign trade


EU

09/09/2021 12:45 ECB interest rate decision
09/09/2021 13:30 press conference with ECB President Christine Lagarde


FR

09/09/2021 11:00 OECD harmonised unemployment rates


IE

09/09/2021 11:00 CPI


JP

09/09/2021 07:00 preliminary machine tool orders


US

09/09/2021 13:30 jobless claims
09/09/2021 15:30 EIA weekly natural gas storage report
09/09/2021 16:00 EIA weekly petroleum status report

Story provided by StockMarketWire.com