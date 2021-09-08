StockMarketWire.com - Mining group Anglo American said the value of its diamond sales at De Beers remained broadly steady in the seventh sales cycle of 2021.
De Beers rough diamond sales amounted to $515 million, based on provisional numbers, the company said.
That compared to $514 million in the six cycle, but was up from $334 million in the seventh cycle of 2020.
'Sentiment in the diamond industry's midstream continues to be positive and this is reflected in our sales for Sight 7,' De Beers chief executive Bruce Cleaver said.
'Demand for rough diamonds is a result of robust demand for polished diamonds in our key markets of the US and China.'
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
